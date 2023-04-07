Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,875,000 after buying an additional 736,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,808,000 after buying an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Timken by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,089,000 after buying an additional 19,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Timken by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,167,000 after buying an additional 52,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Timken by 54.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after buying an additional 562,930 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Timken alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,135,580.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,933,559.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Timken Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Timken in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

NYSE TKR opened at $73.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.