Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 232.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,031 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in SLM by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in SLM by 7.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 715,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 50,317 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SLM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $12.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.20. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $20.17.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $542.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.11 million. SLM had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.88%.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.