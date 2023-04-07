Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $1.44 Million in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $85.53 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $90.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 59.80%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

