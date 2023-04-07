Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,879 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCI. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $68,282,918.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at $23,269,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,282,918.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Service Co. International Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $69.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $75.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.69 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

