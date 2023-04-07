Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 817 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 850.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 571.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 820.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

SUI stock opened at $140.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.54. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $117.63 and a one year high of $193.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.63.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

