BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FRA)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1116 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Performance

FRA opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $13.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after buying an additional 98,222 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 658,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after buying an additional 135,082 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 26,682 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 343,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 105,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 131,849 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

