BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (BUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

