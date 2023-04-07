Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Simulations Plus updated its FY23 guidance to $0.63-0.67 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.63-$0.67 EPS.
Simulations Plus Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of SLP opened at $42.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $859.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average is $41.67. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $67.59.
In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,895,739 shares in the company, valued at $166,776,586.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,742 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $704,357.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,937,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,309,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,895,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,776,586.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,352 shares of company stock worth $3,038,026. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the Software and Services segment. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.
