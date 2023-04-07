Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 20th

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHY opened at $10.65 on Friday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 283.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $134,000.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.