Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:ATLCL)

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

ATLCL stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.94. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $25.44.

Featured Stories

