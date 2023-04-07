Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:ATLCL)

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance
ATLCL stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.94. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $25.44.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (ATLCL)
- What Factors Will Drive S&P 500 Performance This Year?
- 2 Beautiful Investments In A Growing Industry
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.