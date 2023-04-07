WAM Microcap Limited (ASX:WMI) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

WAM Microcap Limited (ASX:WMI – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Sunday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This is an increase from WAM Microcap’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
In other news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 61,754 shares of WAM Microcap stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.53 ($1.04), for a total value of A$94,483.62 ($64,274.57). Corporate insiders own 7.53% of the company’s stock.
