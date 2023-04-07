WAM Microcap Limited (ASX:WMI) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

WAM Microcap Limited (ASX:WMI – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Sunday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This is an increase from WAM Microcap’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

In other news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 61,754 shares of WAM Microcap stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.53 ($1.04), for a total value of A$94,483.62 ($64,274.57). Corporate insiders own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

WAM Microcap Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of micro-cap companies with a market capitalization of less than $300 million.

