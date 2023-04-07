BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (MYI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 1st

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MYI opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $12.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 23.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 79,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 84.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth $116,000.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

