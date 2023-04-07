PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (RCS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 1st

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE RCS opened at $5.53 on Friday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 124,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 185,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 21.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

