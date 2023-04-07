PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 1st

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.
PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO High Income Fund Price Performance
PIMCO High Income Fund stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
