PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 1st

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO High Income Fund stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHK. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

