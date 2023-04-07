COSOL Limited (ASX:COS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

COSOL Limited (ASX:COS – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from COSOL’s previous interim dividend of $0.0092.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.07.

COSOL Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services in Australia. It utilizes proprietary software and services to deliver solutions for clients operating in asset-intensive industries with a focus on resource and capital-intensive enterprise asset management and infrastructure-focused systems.

