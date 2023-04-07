BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BKN)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKN opened at $11.95 on Friday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth $160,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth $260,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 13.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. 12.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

