Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance

JMM opened at $5.86 on Friday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JMM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

