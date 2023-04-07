Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Conagra Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$2.75 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.70-2.75 EPS.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $41.30.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 311.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

