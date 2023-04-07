Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

Lindsay has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Lindsay has a payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lindsay to earn $7.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Shares of LNN opened at $129.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.89. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $116.77 and a 12 month high of $183.08.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.62 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on LNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lindsay from $196.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Lindsay from $178.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,112,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Lindsay by 461.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,977,000 after acquiring an additional 123,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lindsay by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,133,000 after acquiring an additional 104,363 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lindsay by 1,276.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Lindsay by 11.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,303,000 after acquiring an additional 41,870 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

