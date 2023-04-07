Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NYSE NCA opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $9.44.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 114,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 38,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.