Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,449 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at $503,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after buying an additional 352,639 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC opened at $93.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $96.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.60.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

