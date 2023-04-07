4,225 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Acquired by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,254,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,343,000 after buying an additional 401,697 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,302,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,116,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,500,000 after buying an additional 221,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,628,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,027,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $42.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $53.35.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.