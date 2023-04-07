Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE KEYS opened at $155.75 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $189.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

