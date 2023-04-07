Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 490 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 193.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,643,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,447,000 after buying an additional 5,699,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,922,000 after buying an additional 2,907,249 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1,392.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,865,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,099,000 after buying an additional 1,740,616 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,387,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,337,000 after buying an additional 1,487,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,346,827,000 after purchasing an additional 981,635 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waste Connections Stock Performance

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at $465,277.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,936.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $137.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.07. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $148.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Featured Stories

