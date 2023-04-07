Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,085 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CG opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $380,580.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 393,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,303,042.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher Finn sold 11,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $403,450.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 960,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,935,597. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $380,580.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 393,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,303,042.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,552 shares of company stock worth $4,001,032. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

