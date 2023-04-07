Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $591,000 Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 74,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.1 %

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at $849,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,978 shares of company stock worth $2,532,691. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average of $41.58. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $67.18.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.