Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 695 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Airbnb by 16.4% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Airbnb by 23.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 188,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 115,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.27.
NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $109.69 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $174.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.59.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.
