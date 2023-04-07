Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,691,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 570,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,790,000 after acquiring an additional 78,166 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 73,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF stock opened at $91.45 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.66.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

