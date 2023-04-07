Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Lowered to $61.00 at National Bankshares

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OVV. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ovintiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.55.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.04%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 14,978 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

