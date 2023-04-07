Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Evercore ISI

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ovintiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ovintiv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Ovintiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of OVV stock opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average is $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.78. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $63.30.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.04%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $201,837,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 321.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,966 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,397 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $45,185,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3,630.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,216,000 after purchasing an additional 867,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

