MGO One Seven LLC Sells 484 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $187.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.81 and a 200 day moving average of $166.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $94.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,445 shares of company stock worth $7,606,735 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

