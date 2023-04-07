First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,323 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,100,000 after acquiring an additional 14,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 109,087 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.59. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $48.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

