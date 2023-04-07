MGO One Seven LLC Sells 105 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 0.2 %

PAYX stock opened at $109.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.40. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

About Paychex



Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

