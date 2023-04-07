MGO One Seven LLC Has $512,000 Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.5 %

SJM opened at $156.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.97. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.09.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.