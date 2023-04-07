MGO One Seven LLC Sells 439 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $102.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.92. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

