The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Raised by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.6% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.27.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.6 %

PG stock opened at $152.22 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The firm has a market cap of $359.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

