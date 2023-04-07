Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 31.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH opened at $75.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $113.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.56.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $271.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.98 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 15.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.25 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.36.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.