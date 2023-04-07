Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 372,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,917,000 after buying an additional 131,650 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $862,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Corteva Stock Down 1.5 %

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $59.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.89. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Stories

