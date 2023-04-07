Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Sells 610 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 3.2% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 42,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,084,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,593,000 after purchasing an additional 19,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.76.

CVX stock opened at $167.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $319.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.66. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Chevron’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

