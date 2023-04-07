MGO One Seven LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $140,332,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $67,821,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 60.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,746,000 after buying an additional 127,218 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,312,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,367,733,000 after buying an additional 90,871 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 634,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,998,000 after purchasing an additional 85,725 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.33.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

In related news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total value of $1,446,522.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,482. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total transaction of $1,446,522.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,482. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.62, for a total transaction of $1,686,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,722,391.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,210 shares of company stock valued at $10,428,074 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

TDY opened at $433.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $429.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.