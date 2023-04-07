Analyzing Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Coterra Energy has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MV Oil Trust has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Coterra Energy and MV Oil Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coterra Energy 1 16 3 0 2.10 MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Coterra Energy presently has a consensus price target of $30.25, suggesting a potential upside of 21.29%. Given Coterra Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Coterra Energy is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

Coterra Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.2%. Coterra Energy pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MV Oil Trust pays out 85.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of MV Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coterra Energy and MV Oil Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coterra Energy $9.05 billion 2.11 $4.07 billion $5.11 4.88 MV Oil Trust $27.20 million 5.69 $25.53 million $1.91 7.05

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than MV Oil Trust. Coterra Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MV Oil Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Coterra Energy and MV Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coterra Energy 44.91% 31.29% 18.92% MV Oil Trust 93.84% N/A 355.19%

Summary

Coterra Energy beats MV Oil Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc. is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc. on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. and Cimarex Energy Co. Coterra Energy was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About MV Oil Trust

(Get Rating)

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.