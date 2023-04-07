Critical Analysis: Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) versus Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) and Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Titan Medical and Acutus Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical $20.09 million 0.78 -$14.86 million ($0.19) -0.74 Acutus Medical $16.36 million 1.21 -$39.62 million ($1.57) -0.43

Titan Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Acutus Medical. Titan Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acutus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A -167.03% -112.15% Acutus Medical -242.11% -44.73% -24.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Titan Medical and Acutus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3.6% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of Acutus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Acutus Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Titan Medical and Acutus Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Acutus Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50

Acutus Medical has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 193.04%. Given Acutus Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Acutus Medical is more favorable than Titan Medical.

Risk & Volatility

Titan Medical has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acutus Medical has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Acutus Medical beats Titan Medical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical, Inc. engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc., an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. Acutus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

