Reviewing CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) & Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF)

CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Rating) and Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

CBS pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Cineplex pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.5%. CBS pays out 9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cineplex pays out 144.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares CBS and Cineplex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBS N/A N/A N/A Cineplex N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBS N/A N/A N/A $7.72 3.24 Cineplex N/A N/A N/A $1.02 6.42

This table compares CBS and Cineplex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CBS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cineplex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of CBS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Cineplex shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of CBS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CBS and Cineplex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBS 0 0 0 0 N/A Cineplex 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cineplex has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 110.89%. Given Cineplex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cineplex is more favorable than CBS.

Summary

Cineplex beats CBS on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBS

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services. This segment also operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable program service that provides college sports and related content. The Cable Networks segment offers subscription program services, such as original series, theatrical feature films, documentaries, boxing and other sports-related programming, and special events, as well as a direct-to-consumer digital streaming subscription. This segment also operates Smithsonian Networks, which operates a channel featuring cultural, historical, scientific, and educational programs. The Publishing segment publishes and distributes adult and children's consumer books in printed, digital, and audio formats; develops special imprints and publishes titles based on the products of the company, as well as that of third parties; and distributes products for other publishers. This segment also delivers content; and promotes its products on its Websites, social media, and general Internet sites, as well as those related to individual titles. The Local Media segment owns 29 broadcast television stations; and operates local Websites, including content from its television stations. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc. engages in the theatre operations business. It operates through the following segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location Based Entertainment. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

