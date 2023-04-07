Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF) Price Target Cut to C$1.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Base Carbon Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of BCBNF opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Base Carbon has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34.

Base Carbon Company Profile

Base Carbon Inc engages in the business of providing capital, development expertise, and management operating resources to projects involved primarily in voluntary carbon markets and the broader ESG economy. Base Carbon Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

