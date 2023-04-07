Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF) Price Target Cut to C$1.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Base Carbon Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of BCBNF opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Base Carbon has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34.
Base Carbon Company Profile
