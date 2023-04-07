HSBC Downgrades Times China (OTCMKTS:TMPPF) to Reduce

HSBC lowered shares of Times China (OTCMKTS:TMPPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Times China from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Times China Stock Performance

Shares of Times China stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07. Times China has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.07.

Times China Company Profile

Times China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Property Development, Urban Redevelopment Business, and Property Leasing segments. The Property Development segment develops and sells residential and commercial properties.

