Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Vista Gold Price Performance

Shares of VGZ stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.32. Vista Gold has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.08.

Institutional Trading of Vista Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGZ. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 150,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Vista Gold by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,258,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 797,166 shares in the last quarter. 29.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

