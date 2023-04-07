Desjardins Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Desjardins boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for K92 Mining in a research note issued on Monday, April 3rd. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now expects that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

K92 Mining Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of KNT opened at C$7.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.89. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.01 and a 1 year high of C$10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.55.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

