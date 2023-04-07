Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of AAU opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. Almaden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 3.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

