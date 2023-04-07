Fundamental Research Reiterates “$0.77” Price Target for Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Fundamental Research set a $0.77 target price on Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AUMN. StockNews.com started coverage on Golden Minerals in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $0.60 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AUMN opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Golden Minerals by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,740,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,850 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Golden Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Golden Minerals by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 128,935 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Co engages in the exploration of gold and silver resource properties. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which include Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in Mexico.

