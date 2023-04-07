Fundamental Research Reiterates “$0.77” Price Target for Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Fundamental Research set a $0.77 target price on Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AUMN. StockNews.com started coverage on Golden Minerals in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $0.60 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Golden Minerals Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AUMN opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Minerals
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Co engages in the exploration of gold and silver resource properties. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which include Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in Mexico.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Minerals (AUMN)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.