StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Industries Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

